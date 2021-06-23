Walton County School Board discusses vaccine locations and dates for students
On Tuesday, June 14, the Walton County School Board held a regular board meeting at the South Walton High School media center. In attendance were Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hawthorne, Board Chairman Jason Catalano, and board members Kim Kirby, William “Bill” Eddins, Jeri Michie, and Tammy Smith. The board began with the approval of the consent agenda and regular agenda, moving two items from consent to the regular agenda.defuniakherald.com