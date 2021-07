Officials warn of a significant uptick in fraudulent claims filed on Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation system. “Fraud has been a significant issue over the last 15 months and it seems that there’s been this surge in fraudulent claims over the last couple of weeks,” says Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry Director of Government Affairs Alex Halper. “Employers throughout Pennsylvania are getting notices that an employee, or a former employee, has filed a claim when that is simply not the case. Either they are still working or they know a claim has not been filed.”