Commodities & Future

Crypto tracker CoinMarketCap to start ranking pro-crypto countries

By Nick James
cryptopolitan.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoinMarketCap might be planning to rank countries accepting crypto. Cryptos have managed to expand their reach and influence every aspect of economic life. They’re a daily topic both online and offline, and smart players are already capitalizing on their growing popularity. In fact, countries like El Salvador are now accepting Bitcoin as legal tender. This particular turn of events points to a very bright future for digital currencies. If it works in El Salvador, it can work everywhere else. Other governments will soon move to follow suit.

