Crypto tracker CoinMarketCap to start ranking pro-crypto countries

Bitcoin prices have crashed from levels of around $62,000 in mid-April to just about $34,000 as of Wednesday. The crypto bear market appears to be driven by a host of factors, including China’s crackdown on Bitcoin trading and mining and Tesla’s unexpected reversal of its decision on accepting the digital currency as payment for its cars. Moreover, the U.S. Federal Reserve has turned increasingly hawkish following its mid-June meeting indicating that it could start hiking interest rates from 2023, rather than 2024. This is also likely putting pressure on non-productive assets such as cryptocurrency.