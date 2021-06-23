The Best Skewer Sets for All of Your Summer Grilling Needs

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When you think about grilling, what comes to mind? Maybe it's burgers and steak or an array of beautifully charred vegetables. One food we're guessing that you rarely, if ever, think of grilling, though? Cheese. No, we're not talking about grilled cheese sandwiches, but rather about cheese prepared on your outdoor grill. This cooking method brings new charred flavors and culinary possibilities to the dinner table. Grilling cheese is also a great idea for vegetarians, who are often limited in their options at cookouts, and it's a lighter option for those super hot summer days when red meat just seems too heavy. Here's what you need to know about grilling cheese this summer.