In 2020, many companies around the world had to transition to remote work setups. The pandemic has forced organizations to think of ways to allow employees to remain productive outside of the office. However, remote work also has its limitations, especially regarding communication and collaboration. Employees may also feel burned out as there is no separation between the responsibilities of work and home.