VIDEO: Eli $tones – “In So Deep”

I came back to the violin six months ago after an almost fifty year hiatus. I have a private teacher. He seems less concerned with instrument issues than I. He keeps saying he likes the sound of my violin. I’m not sure I do. He always makes the joke that our memories of how we think we sounded in our youth was probably a little worse than we remember. Well, I remember better tone. Much better.When I started playing in January I could not read music- or at least I didn’t think I could. I learned quickly. Or I practiced a lot. He started me in some Suzuki books. He and I amazed ourselves. Each week he moved me forward much faster than I thought I would have. But, generally I have been performing much better than I thought. Apparently my violin teacher in the late sixties and very early seventies taught me well. I’m now in a few Mazas and Wohlfahrt etudes. I found my old books and I’m playing things I played when I was 14-15 years old. My new violin teacher told me to buy Kreutzer, which I haven’t started yet. My first repertoire piece was Vocalise. While I can play it adequately, I find it difficult to master. I’m fighting my tone. I’m now playing Mozart’s Third Violin Concerto. My teacher didn’t say this, but I suspect he assigned it because it is a little less dependent on gorgeous tone as pieces from the Romantic era (to which I gravitate). But I’m still not liking my tone. I am on my second set of Obligato strings. I use Obligato rosin (too much? Too little? Generally I think I use what is adequate. I have a small amount of dust coming off, which I clean daily).