East Saint Louis, IL

Man sentenced to 5-plus years for shooting AR-15 at child's East St. Louis birthday party

By Kavahn Mansouri Belleville News-Democrat
Herald & Review
 10 days ago

An East St. Louis man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison after he shot an AR-15 style rifle at a child's birthday party. According to the Department of Justice, Marco B. Orr, 32, was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison Monday after pleading guilty in April to one count of unlawful firearm possession by a convicted felon. Orr was sentenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

