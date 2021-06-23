Cancel
Cancer

Researchers estimate nearly 17 million undiagnosed cases in the U.S. by mid-July 2020.

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FINANCIAL -- In a new study, National Institutes of Health researchers report that the prevalence of COVID-19 in the United States during spring and summer of 2020 far exceeded the known number of cases and that infection affected the country unevenly. For every diagnosed COVID-19 case in this time...

Health
Public Health
Vaccines
Cancer
Public HealthBloomberg

Indonesia’s Virus Cases Near 2 Million as Hospitals Fill Up

Indonesia’s total Covid-19 cases nears 2 million with hospitals starting to fill up as the country grapples with the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus. The government confirmed 13,737 new cases on Sunday to bring the total to 1.99 million. Deaths have begun to pick up as the Covid-19 hospitalization rates exceed 70% in 87 cities across the country, with 371 people dying from the disease on Sunday. That’s the worst since April, according to government data.
Public HealthEurekAlert

More than 16 million Americans undiagnosed with COVID-19 during first wave, estimates antibody analysis

As many as 16.8 million Americans had undiagnosed SARS-CoV-2 infections - 5 times the rate of diagnosed infections - by the end of July of 2020, according to an analysis of antibodies from more than 8,000 previously undiagnosed adults collected during the pandemic's first wave. The authors calculated that almost 5% of the undiagnosed U.S. population harbored SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, with the highest positivity rates among African Americans, those under the age of 45, urban dwellers, and women. The results suggest a larger spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. than originally suspected in previous reports. SARS-CoV-2 can stealthily cause asymptomatic infections in some individuals, who can still spread the disease to others. This property has frustrated health authorities' efforts to track down the true number of infected people, especially during the pandemic's early stages in the spring and summer of 2020. Here, Heather Kalish and colleagues posed survey questions to, and analyzed blood samples from, 8,058 undiagnosed adults reflecting the makeup of the U.S. population, which the team mostly gathered from early May to the end of July in 2020. They ensured a representative sample by using quota sampling with a much larger pool of more than 460,000 volunteers, allowing the scientists to make estimates about the general population. Kalish et al. found that 304 of the participants harbored antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and its receptor binding domain, leading them to estimate that 4.6% of the U.S. population harbored undiagnosed infections. The team also found differences in seropositivity across regions, gender, and ethnicity: rates were highest in the Mid-Atlantic (8.6%), in women (5.5%), and in African-Americans (14.2%), while lower in people working from home (3%) and in patients with chronic conditions such as heart disease. "Our findings have implications for understanding SARS-CoV-2 spread ... and prevalence in different communities and could have a potential impact on decisions involved in vaccine rollout," the authors conclude.
Public Healthfox29.com

16.8M COVID-19 cases went undiagnosed last summer, NIH study finds

A new study revealed that nearly 17 million COVID-19 cases went undiagnosed last spring and summer, illustrating how quickly the virus can spread, particularly among asymptomatic patients. The National Institutes of Health released its findings Tuesday, which said that for every diagnosed COVID-19 case, there are 4.8 undiagnosed cases —...
Public Healthfox4now.com

New research estimates life expectancy in US reduced due to COVID

Two new studies estimate that life expectancy in the U.S. was reduced by more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a study published in the peer-review journal British Medical Journal, researchers found that the average life expectancy in 2018 was about 79 years. Still, they declined to about 77 years by the end of 2020.
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 tops 180 million as death toll nears 4 million

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 180 million on Friday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.9 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.6 million, and by deaths that total 603,178. Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now are in people who have not been vaccinated, according to anAssociated Press analysis. Only about 150 of the more than 18,000 COVID deaths since May were people who had been fully vaccinated, equal to 0.8% of the total per day on average. That shows how effective vaccines are in protecting against death and suggests the death rate would be far lower than its current level of just under 300 a day if everyone got inoculated. The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 151 million, or 45.6% of the total population, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up from 45.4% on Thursday. The number of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose increased to 65.7% from 65.6%, as the vaccine drive continues to lose steam.
Public HealthPosted by
Hep

COVID-19 Pandemic Led to Shortfall in Hepatitis C Treatment

Pandemic-related disruptions led to a 25% drop in the number of people starting treatment for hepatitis C, according to findings presented at the 2021 International Liver Congress virtual meeting. Despite the setback, a coordinated effort to increase access to treatment and harm reduction programs could save some 33,200 lives while bringing the United States closer to achieving the World Health Organization (WHO) 2030 targets for hepatitis C virus (HCV) elimination.
Public Health360dx.com

NIH Funds Additional $15M to COVID-19 Testing Projects for Schools

NEW YORK ─ The National Institutes of Health said on Friday that it is funding an additional five projects to identify ways of safely returning students and staff to school in areas with vulnerable and underserved populations. The awards represent the second installment of the Safe Return to School Diagnostic...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
CancerCNET

New blood test can detect more than 50 types of cancer, researchers say

Researchers say a new blood test, called Galleri, is effective at finding over 50 cancers that often go undetected in their early stages. The test offers a promising look into the future, when new types of multi-cancer screenings could catch more cancers early enough to save lives. In the US,...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Most Cases of Dementia in U.S. Seniors Go Undiagnosed: Study

Last Updated: June 28, 2021. MONDAY, June 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Most Americans with dementia are undiagnosed, which shows how important it is to screen and assess seniors for the disease, researchers say. Their new analysis of data from a nationwide survey of about 6 million Americans aged 65...
Mental Healththemountvernongrapevine.com

NIH Data Challenge Seeks Innovative Methods for Identifying Complication Risks in First-Time Pregnancies

The National Institutes of Health will award up to $400,000 to individuals or groups who design an effective method for analyzing a large data set of first-time pregnancies and identifying risk factors for adverse outcomes, such as hypertensive disorders, diabetes and infection. A total of $50,000 will be awarded to each of seven winners designing the most effective means to analyze the data. An additional $10,000 will be awarded to the top five winners whose methods identify risk factors in disadvantaged populations.
Madison, WIKTVZ

FluGen gets $11.4 million grant for study of experimental flu vaccine

MADISON, Wisconsin (Lee Enterprises) — Madison-based FluGen has been awarded a $11.4 million grant from the Department of Defense to study the ability of its experimental flu vaccine to protect against drifted flu virus strains in older adults, the company said Thursday. The phase 1b study, to start in the...