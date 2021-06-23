Giving Guide: Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters (HIPPY)
Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters (HIPPY) USA partners with local organizations and parents to prepare their children for success in school. Trained home visitors share proven techniques with parents that build school-readiness skills and enhance social development. Our curriculum model builds early brain development and offers parents tips for creating thriving, learning environments for children ages 2 to 5 years old. Our expanded caregiver curriculum helps close the achievement gap for children without access to quality preschools.