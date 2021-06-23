Check It Out: Soo Moose On The Loose

As Nederland residents often notice, the Shiras moose (Alces alces shirasi) is quite prevalent, not only in our beautiful town and local wilderness areas, but across most of the state, especially during the spring to summer seasons. Historically, the numbers of Shiras moose in the state were significantly lower, with individuals only occasionally wandering through. In 1978, many more moose were brought to the state in an effort to grow their population. This has definitely worked. There are now nearly 3,000 moose throughout the state, with a growing population thanks to reintroduction and limiting hunting in critical moose habitat zones throughout Colorado.