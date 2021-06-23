Cancel
Animals

Check It Out: Soo Moose On The Loose

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out this video of a moose swimming through the Soo Locks. The Moose looked to be lost so the canal team closed the west lock and lowered the moose to the Huron side to reach shallow water.

