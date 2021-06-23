Cancel
The 2021 Women in Law Scorecard

By ALM Staff
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMethodology: The Women’s Scorecard is produced as part of the annual NLJ 500 firm head count report. Data on gender diversity at firms is collected at the same time as when firms report financial numbers and head counts to ALM. Only the largest 350 firms are eligible for the Women’s Scorecard.

