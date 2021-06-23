The 2021 Women in Law Scorecard

The Mechanics Lien statutory scheme, 49 P.S. Section 1101, et seq., inter alia, sets forth time limits on when a lien can be filed after the last work is performed on real estate, the timing of service, and the filing of an affidavit of service. On April 29, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court handed down a 4-2 opinion in Terra Firma Builders v. King, No. 15 MAP 2020, that reversed a 2019 ruling by a divided Pennsylvania Superior Court. The Superior Court held that homeowners waived their right to preliminarily object to a failure of a mechanics lien claimant to file an affidavit of service by waiting approximately five years to object. The Supreme Court reversed and held that a waiver did not occur.