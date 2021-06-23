Cancel
Ashgabat Tops List Of Most Expensive Cities For Expats

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new survey has named Turkmenistan's capital as the world's most expensive city for international employees, illustrating the stark inequalities in a Central Asian state battered by a long-running economic crisis. Ashgabat topped a 2021 cost-of-living survey published by the consultancy firm Mercer, followed by Hong Kong, Beirut, and Tokyo.

