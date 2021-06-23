Cancel
Car used in attempted murder of police officer traced

 10 days ago
Police officer (PA Archive)

Police have traced a car which was driven at a police office in an attempted murder, leaving her seriously injured.

The uniformed officer, a 28-year-old woman, and a uniformed colleague were in Eglinton Place, Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, when the incident happened at about 1.30am on Tuesday.

They were on their way to help colleagues with an inquiry when a blue Ford Focus was deliberately driven at one of them.

The 28-year-old officer was hit by the car, sustaining serious leg injuries and remains in University Hospital Crosshouse near Kilmarnock.

This was a very serious incident which has left the victim requiring surgery

The driver fled the scene and the Ford Focus, with registration plate EJ62 YFL, was found at around 3.15pm on Tuesday at the rear of Baidland Avenue in nearby Dalry.

Police said extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect, who is believed to have fled the scene in a dark saloon vehicle.

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch of Saltcoats CID said: “This was a very serious incident which has left the victim requiring surgery, and we are continuing to provide support to the officer, her family and colleagues.

“We have managed to trace the vehicle involved however it remains absolutely critical that anyone with information which could help us identify and find the suspect comes forward.

“We are appealing to any road users who were in the surrounding area in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and may have seen the Ford Focus or a dark saloon vehicle driving at speed, to please get in touch.

“In particular we would urge any motorists with dashcams, who were travelling through at the time, to check their footage in case they have managed to capture either of these vehicles or anything else which could be of significance.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 0217 of June 22, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

