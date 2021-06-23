5 Easy Expert Tips to Make a Space Feel Special When It's Super Temporary

Decorating your first apartment is one of the most exciting steps in early adulthood. Gone are the days of taking whatever secondhand furniture, posters, and decorations you can find or fit in your dorm room. Now is the time to thoughtfully curate and design a space that both reflects you and feels like home. While that can feel daunting, it doesn't have to be difficult or expensive. Thanks to online secondhand shops, it's easy to find furniture that fits your style and your budget. Plus, there are plenty of inexpensive ways to breathe life and personality into your abode. Here are a few ways to make your first apartment feel like home.