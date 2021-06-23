Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Early agreement reached in dispute over Suez Canal ship

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dma4Y_0acyluNE00
The Ever Given cargo ship (AP)

The owners and insurers of the giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year have reached an agreement in principle over their dispute with canal authorities, representatives from both sides have said.

Stann Marine, the lawyers representing the vessel’s owners and insurers, and a spokeswoman for the Suez Canal Authority both confirmed the development. Neither would elaborate on what the agreement would entail.

The dispute centres on the compensation amount the Suez Canal Authority is claiming for the salvage of the vessel Ever Given, which ran aground in March, blocking the crucial waterway for six days.

The money would cover the salvage operation, costs of stalled canal traffic, and lost transit fees for the week the Ever Given blocked the canal.

At first, the Suez Canal Authority demanded 916 million US dollars in compensation, which was later lowered to 550 million US dollars.

Since it was freed, the Panama-flagged vessel, which carries cargo between Asia and Europe, has been ordered by authorities to remain in a holding lake mid-canal as its owner and the canal authority try to settle the compensation dispute.

The two sides have traded blame for the vessel’s grounding.

On Sunday, the Ismailia Economic Court adjourned a hearing on the case after the Suez Canal’s lawyers said they were looking into a new offer made by the vessel’s owners.

The six-day blockage disrupted global shipping. Hundreds of ships waited in place for the canal to be unblocked, while some ships were forced to take the much longer route around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa’s southern tip, requiring additional fuel and other costs.

About 10% of world trade flows through the canal, a pivotal source of foreign currency to Egypt Some 19,000 vessels passed through the canal last year, according to official figures.

The spokeswoman from the Suez Canal Authority’s media office said that more details on the agreement would be released at a later time.

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ships#Shipping#The Suez Canal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Egypt
Related
Posted by
newschain

Abdominal injury ends Nick Kyrgios’ Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios’ Wimbledon was brought to a premature end after injury forced him to retire from his third-round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The temperamental Australian, so often criticised for his on-court behaviour in recent years, has delighted the crowd this week with his tennis as well as his antics, while his mixed doubles pairing with Venus Williams lit up SW19 on Friday.
Posted by
newschain

Fans honour Jim Morrison in Paris, 50 years after his death

Paris on Saturday was the only place to be for die-hard Jim Morrison fans. Fifty years after his death at the age of 27, rock music lovers from France and across the world went to the Pere-Lachaise cemetery in eastern Paris where The Doors’ frontman is buried. Many took candles...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Harry Kane delights England fans with early goal in Ukraine Euros clash

Football hero Harry Kane sent England fans into a state of ecstasy by scoring a goal less than five minutes into the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 showdown against Ukraine. Fans who dare to dream that Gareth Southgate’s men will march past Ukraine on the path to glory were given an early boost when the captain hit the back of the net just minutes into the match.
EconomyPosted by
TIME

Suez Canal, Ever Given Ship Owners Reach Compensation Deal

Egyptian officials and owners of the giant Ever Given vessel that blocked the Suez Canal earlier this year have reached a preliminary deal over compensation, according to the ship’s representatives. “Following extensive discussions with the Suez Canal Authority’s negotiating committee over the past few weeks, an agreement in principle between...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Ever Given could resume voyage 3 months after Suez Canal grounding

The UK P&I Club, an insurer of the Ever Given, is reporting an agreement has been reached with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) and the container ship could be released from custody in Egypt soon. That’s good news for owners of the cargo aboard the Evergreen Marine-operated vessel, which was...
IndustryKTVZ

The Ever Given could soon be released by the Suez Canal

A deal to release the Ever Given could soon be reached, freeing the quarter-mile-long container ship and the hundreds of millions of dollars worth of cargo it was carrying when it blocked the Suez Canal three months ago. An Egyptian court seized the ship and its 18,300 containers, after the...
Industrytheloadstar.com

Deadlock broken as Ever Given owner and Suez Canal Authority come to terms

Shippers with cargo onboard the arrested Ever Given could soon see their shipments moving again as the deadlocked negotiations to free the ship appear to have been broken. According to the representatives of the vessel, owner Shoei Kisen Kaisha and its insurers have agreed a settlement to free the vessel, currently under arrest in the Bitter Lakes region of the canal while the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) continues to demand compensation for the six-day blockage of its waterway.
Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Suez ship case adjourned as canal company assesses new offer

(June 21): An Egyptian court adjourned a case over the giant ship that blocked the Suez Canal to allow the waterway’s operator time to assess the latest offer of financial compensation. The court in the city of Ismailia said the next hearing will be on July 4. Suez Canal Authority...
Economykfgo.com

New compensation offer made over Suez Canal blockage- lawyer

ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) -The owners of a giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March have made a new offer in a compensation dispute with the canal authority, a lawyer for the authority said on Sunday, as a court ruling on the case was postponed for two weeks.
Middle Easttalesbuzz.com

Israeli cargo ship hit by unidentified weapon in Indian Ocean

An Israeli cargo ship was struck by an unidentified weapon Saturday in the Indian Ocean, according to reports. The Hyperion Two sustained only minor damage and there were no casualties in the attack, which Israeli defense forces say may have been ordered by Iran, according to a report in the Israeli daily Haaretz.
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Mask wearing and social distancing to end on July 19 – reports

Enforced mask wearing will end and social distancing will no longer be required as part of “freedom day” unlocking on July 19, reports have suggested. Boris Johnson is understood to be preparing to update the nation this week on his plans for easing coronavirus restrictions in England, with multiple newspapers suggesting the Prime Minister believes a host of domestic measures can end on his “terminus date”.
WorldPosted by
newschain

England Women beaten by India as Mithali Raj sets run record

India captain Mithali Raj became the leading runscorer in all women’s internationals as she guided her side to a thrilling four-wicket victory over England at Worcester. The contest had been reduced to 47 overs a side after a delayed start due to a wet outfield. England eventually laboured to 219...