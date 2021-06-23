Debbie Allen Snuggles up to Her 'Amazing' Husband of 37 Years & Looks Stunning In a Red Outfit

Fans swooned after actress and dance choreographer Debbie Allen expressed her love for former basketball athlete Norm Nixon, her husband of 37 years. Check out her sweet post.

Debbie Allen's love for her husband, Norm Nixon, is as timeless as her career in the entertainment industry. The actress and dancer recently paid tribute to Nixon on Father's Day.

She posted a photo that showed her dressed in a bright red outfit as she snuggled close to Nixon, with whom she has been married since 1984. The longtime couple lovingly smiled at the camera.

Allen's long-sleeved top enhanced her radiance. Nixon looked youthful in his simple grey shirt and striped denim pants while showing off his signature beard. She wrote:

"Happy Father's Day to my amazing husband, Norm Nixon! ❤️ We love you, baby!

The dance diva's heart-melting tribute to her 65-year-old husband amassed more than 30,000 likes. Hundreds of fans couldn't help but react with awe to their overflowing sweetness.

Many appreciative followers left lovely messages accompanied by heart and fire emojis in the comment section. A fan exclaimed, "Power couple goals!! 🔥🔥"

While Allen is world famous for her incredible dancing skills, which she would show off in television, her husband is equally famous in his own right.

From 1977 to 1989, Nixon was a basketball athlete who played for two NBA teams - the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. He was also part of the Italian team Victoria Libertas Pesaro.

After his glorious years in basketball, Nixon retired from his career in 1988. He has been a talent agent for Premier Management Group Inc., where he focused on sports.

It wasn't clear how Nixon met the Debbie Allen Dance Academy founder but their long-lasting marital union in the world of Hollywood has been admired by many.

The "Grey's Anatomy" actress and her husband share 37-year-old daughter Vivian, and son Norman Jr., 33. Nixon also has another son DeVaughn, 37, from a previous relationship.

Allen was previously married to her ex-husband Winnfred Wilford, then-Vice President of CBS Records. The former couple was together for eight years until their divorce in 1983.

In addition to having high-profile relationships, Allen is known for having an artistic family. Her sister is movie legend Phylicia Rashad, and her mom is renowned poet Vivian Allen.