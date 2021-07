AEW star Joey Janela is currently out of action with a concussion. We noted back on June 1 how Janela had revealed that he was dealing with an injury, and was not medically cleared to compete. At that point he said doctors did not know the severity of the injury, but he expected to be back in the ring by July. Janela was forced to pull out of a few Game Changer Wrestling shows, but was “almost 85% sure” he’d be able to wrestle at the July 10 GCW show in Dallas.