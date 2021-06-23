Cancel
NBA

Heat’s Precious Achiuwa, KZ Okpala invited to Nigerian Olympic tryouts

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 10 days ago
Heat rookie center Precious Achiuwa has the opportunity to go from the guidance of Heat coach Erik Spoelstra to the Nigerian Olympic team Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel

The Nigerian national team has added a pair of Miami Heat players to its pool for the Tokyo Olympics.

Center Precious Achiuwa, who was born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, has received an invitation to Nigeria’s ongoing pre-Olympic camp in San Francisco, as has forward KZ Okpala, whose parents are from Nigeria.

Already on the roster for Nigeria is Heat two-way guard Gabe Vincent, who represented the country at the 2019 World Cup.

Nigeria, like the United States, is one of eight countries that have pre-qualified for the Olympics. Both national teams will train in advance of the Games in July in Las Vegas, where they will meet in a July 10 exhibition.

The Nigerian national team, known as the D’Tigers, is coached by Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown.

Achiuwa, Okpala and Vincent are three of the 13 NBA players joining several others in competing for the 12 spots on the Nigeria Olympic team.

Of adding Achiuwa, the 2020 first-round draft pick out of the University of Memphis, Brown told ESPN, “You look at Precious Achiuwa from the Miami Heat , he’s on track to be a fantastic player and he went through a period where he was starting for them down there. I could go on and on in naming the contributions that each guy is bringing to the table for their teams, which is exciting for me, and it should be exciting for all of Nigeria, with the impact that they’re having in the NBA, because they are the future of the program.”

The Olympics, which open July 23, come in direct conflict with the Heat’s summer program, an opportunity that Achiuwa and Okpala lacked prior to this past season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pair are two of only five players currently under guaranteed contract to the Heat for 2021-22 (with Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler the others) .

The Heat featured seven players this season with Nigerian heritage.

Adebayo and guard Victor Oladipo both are part of the United States pool for the Olympics, with Adebayo accepting an Olympic invitation this week from USA Basketball and Oladipo unable to compete due to season-ending quadriceps surgery.

Others from the Heat’s season-ending roster with Nigerian ancestry are Andre Iguodala, Trevor Ariza, Vincent, Achiuwa and Okpala.

“I think we just all embrace where we’re from. I joke with Precious, he’s the authentic one of the bunch,” Iguodala said prior to the Heat being swept out of the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I joke that he’s the authentic, authentic one, but we all embrace where we’re from. We’ve got a few guys on the team that’ll be playing for the national team and Coach Mike Brown is going to do an incredible job. And I’ll be watching those guys.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said it added a unique element to his team’s roster.

“That’s something that they’ve talked about, having a Team Nigeria in Miami,” he said. “I think it’s cool. It’s just one of those random occurrences, but it shows you how much basketball has grown. The next Basketball Without Borders trip that is in Nigeria, I want to be a part of that one.”

Among other NBA players invited to Nigeria’s camp are OG Anunoby, Jahlil Okafor, Monte Morris, Udoka Azubuike, Miye Oni, Josh Okogie, Al-Farouq Aminu, Jordan Nwora and Chimezie Metu.

Nigeria is seeking to become the first team from Africa to win an Olympic medal in men’s basketball.

Upon arrival to Nigeria’s training camp, players were presented with shirts that featured a quote from Nelson Mandela that reads, “The world will not respect Africa until Nigeria earns that respect. The Black people of the world need Nigeria to be great as a source of pride and confidence.”

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA
Tokyo, JP
Basketball
Sports
Nigeria
Olympic Games
Miami Heat
NBAHot Hot Hoops

Three Heat players on Nigeria’s preliminary Olympic roster

The Nigeria Basketball Federation announced a 49-player preliminary roster for the country’s Olympic roster. Three of those players are on the Miami Heat. Precious Achiuwa, KZ Okpala and Gabe Vincent are all on the preliminary roster. The Heat drafted Achiuwa with the 20th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and they traded for Okpala in the second round of the 2019 Draft. Vincent has spent the last two seasons on a two-way contract with Miami.
NBAnewsbrig.com

Miami Heat’s head-coach Erik Spoelstra to help coach Team USA for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Miami Heat long-term head coach Erik Spoelstra is rumored to be in talks to potentially take up a coaching role with Team USA for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Spoelstra, who has been with the Miami Heat since the 2008-09 NBA season, has led the franchise to two NBA titles and is the second-longest tenured coach in the NBA. He is behind USA head-coach Gregg Popovich, with whom he shares a long-term working relationship.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: 3 Players That Fit Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo’s Timeline

“Jimmy’s timeline” and “Bam’s timeline” are phrases that Miami Heat fans are all too familiar with. It encompasses the dilemma surrounding wanting to win in the years where superstar, Jimmy Butler, is in his prime while also making sure the future is secure by building a team around young All-Star, Bam Adebayo.
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Bam Adebayo praises arrival of NCAA play for pay; Dragic, Yurtseven with pre-Olympic presence

Bam Adebayo’s payoff came in November, when he signed his five-year, $163 million extension that kicks in next season. But the Miami Heat center said he is glad that others won’t have to wait for even nominal riches in order to capitalize on their athletic ability. With college athletes now allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness, Adebayo said he could only imagine how he could ...
West Lafayette, INfordcountyrecord.com

Edey invited to Canada National Team tryouts

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Team Canada has announced that Purdue sophomore Zach Edey has been invited to attend the 2021 Canada Basketball Men’s Senior National Team Camp as well as the Men’s U19 World Cup Team training camp. Edey will try out for both the Canadian National Team in hopes...
NBAESPN

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo commits to play for USA in Tokyo Olympics, agent says

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has committed to join the 12-man Team USA roster for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, his agent, Alex Saratsis, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 23-year-old Adebayo, an All-Star in the 2019-20 season, averaged a career best 18.7 points per game this season for the Heat. The former All-Star also averaged 9.0 rebounds and set a career-best by averaging 5.4 assists.
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Erik Spoelstra stresses Olympic work as learning experience, not steppingstone

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra stressed Friday that his decision to coach the USA Select Team at Olympic training camp is about a learning experience, not a steppingstone. Invited to coach a group of NBA players who will practice and scrummage in July in Las Vegas against the USA Basketball entry for the Tokyo Games, Spoelstra emphasized that the experience will be about living in the moment. ...
NBAClick2Houston.com

Report: Chris Paul declines invitation to play for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

UPDATE: After an initial report indicating that Chris Paul was planning to commit for Team USA, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that he has in fact declined his invitation to play at the Tokyo Olympics. Wojnarowski notes that if Paul's Phoenix Suns reach the NBA Finals, the turnaround to Tokyo would...
NBALas Vegas Herald

Heat's Bam Adebayo latest addition to U.S. Olympic team

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is the latest NBA player to commit to the United States Olympic basketball team. He will be part of a 12-man roster that so far reportedly is made up of Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker and Draymond Green. Adebayo's agent, Alex Saratsis,...
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

USA Basketball boss says Heat’s Bam Adebayo has ‘specific job’ for Olympics

The consensus at the end of the Miami Heat’s brief playoff run was that Bam Adebayo needed to develop into more of a leading man. With the Olympic team, there are no such projections or expectations. If anything, it will be the opposite, Jerry Colangelo, managing director of the USA Men’s National Team, said Monday. “Bam, we’ve always liked,” Colangelo said shortly after USA Basketball ...
NBARealGM

Khris Middleton: Accepting Olympic Invite Was 'Easy Decision' Despite Playoff Run

Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday said that they remain focused on the Milwaukee Bucks playoff run despite accepting invites to play in the Tokyo Olympics. "We're in the middle of a championship run," said Middleton. "To take a second to think about something outside of this season, it was a little tough to think about it. But it was an easy decision for me to go ahead and commit."
NBANewsday

Kiah Stokes back with Liberty after tryout for Turkey's Olympic team

Kiah Stokes rejoined the Liberty in Brooklyn for Tuesday night’s loss to Chicago after taking a four-game timeout to try out for Turkey’s Olympic team. She tried to catch some of the Liberty’s western swing from overseas. "It was tough to watch all of the games because it’s at, like,...
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors: Nigeria may regret not inviting OG Anunoby to Olympics

TAMPA, FLORIDA - APRIL 21: OG Anunoby #3 of the Toronto Raptors (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors have been able to see just how dominant OG Anunoby has been over the last couple of seasons, as his blend of shooting and incredible defense has been a vital asset for the squad. Anunoby was hoping to show off his skills on an international stage with Team Nigeria at the Tokyo Olympics.