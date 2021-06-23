Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Purple Factory Outlet opening at The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta

By Staff reports
northwestgeorgianews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Purple Factory Outlet is scheduled to open its doors at The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta in early September, the outlet mall announced Wednesday. Located across from Adidas and Columbia Sportswear, The Purple Factory Outlet will encompass 4,506 square feet and will carry four types of mattresses: the Purple Hybrid Premier, either a 3” or 4” gel grid supported by premium coils; the Purple Hybrid, a more breathable, responsive mattress with a 2” gel grid with wrapped stainless-steel coils; and the signature Purple mattress also pairs a 2” gel grid but with dual-layered foam.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#The Purple Factory Outlet#Columbia Sportswear#The Purple Hybrid Premier#Purple Mattress#The Outlet Shoppes#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Adidas
Related
Atlanta, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Outlet Shoppes celebrating July 4 with free ice cream

Visitors to the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta can get free ice cream as part of the outlet mall's Fourth of July celebrations Sunday. The mall's holiday event 2-6 p.m. Sunday includes free ice cream, live music from DJ King C, and crafting patriotic wooden coasters. Shoppers can get ice cream from greeters in patriotic costumes while supplies last. There will also be holiday deals at the mall's stores.
Kansas City, KSfox4kc.com

Vera Bradley Factory Outlet announces opening date at The Legends

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Shoppers won’t be waiting much longer for the Vera Bradley Factory Outlet to open at The Legends in Kansas City, Kansas. The company announced Wednesday that its new location will open its doors on Friday, July 2, 2021. The store is located near the Civic Courtyard Fountain and next to Victoria’s Secret.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ga. restaurant business being sold

Johnny Rockets parent paying $442M for Great American Cookies, others. A metro Atlanta company that franchises Great American Cookies and four other restaurant brands with more than 1,400 locations has agreed to be acquired by FAT Brands, the owner of Johnny Rockets and other concepts. The deal for Global Franchise...
RetailZacks.com

At Home (HOME) Boosts Store Count, Opens 2 Outlets in June

HOME - Free Report) continued its expansion spree with the opening of two new stores in June, thereby boosting the company’s footprint. These stores are located at 8320 Delta Shores Circle S, Sacramento, CA; and 8585 Yosemite St, Denver, CO. With the inclusion of these two stores, the company’s store...
Atlanta, GACBS 46

H&M's "Buy From A Black Woman" Tour kicked off in Atlantic Station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- H&M proudly presents the the Buy From a Black Woman Inspire Tour across multiple cities in the U.S. this July. H&M’s support will help to highlight Black Women business owners and further assist the nonprofit’s mission of empowering, educating, and inspiring Black Women and the people who support them.
Chicago, ILwgnradio.com

Doors are in stock at Builder Supply Outlet!

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 6/12/21: President of Builder Supply Outlet Tom Jahnke joins the program to share a story about a Home Sweet Home listener who called up Builder Supply Outlet looking for a door they found in a “big box” store that was going to take 16 weeks to receive. Tom informed the listener that they had these brand-named doors in their warehouse ready to be picked up that day. To learn more about Builder Supply outlet and what types of products they have go to buildersupplyoutlet.com or call 1-708-343-3900.
Grocery & Supermaketchainstoreage.com

Grocery Outlet in store milestone

Grocery Holding Corp. continues to expand its portfolio. The discount grocer has opened its 400th store, in Hailey, Idaho, just south of the Sun Valley ski resort and east of Boise. The new location continues Grocery Outlet’s annual new store growth of approximately 10%. The company on track to open 36 to 38 stores this year.
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Illuminarium Atlanta officially opens to the public

ATLANTA - A month ago, Good Day Atlanta gave you a first look inside Illuminarium Atlanta, an eye-popping immersive attraction and event venue located along the Atlanta BeltLine. Now, it’s opening day — and we spent the morning getting the full experience inside this unique 30,000-square-foot addition to the city.
Tillamook, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market to open newest store in Tillamook

WHAT: Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, the nation’s fastest-growing, extreme-value grocery retailer, is opening a new store in Tillamook creating 30 new jobs in the community. WHO: For 75 years Grocery Outlet, an extreme-value grocery retailer based in Emeryville, Calif. has offered customers big savings on brand-name products. The company has more than 375 locations throughout California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Stores are owned by Independent Operators based in the communities they serve.
ShoppingPosted by
The US Sun

Who has the best 4th of July sales?

THE Fourth of July weekend has arrived, which means backyard barbecues, camping, fireworks, and parades are on the agenda. However, aside from cookouts, lots of Fourth of July sales and deals will be splattered across storefronts. 🇺🇸 Follow all the latest news and stories on the Fourth of July. Who...
Atlanta, GAFlorida Star

Siblings in Atlanta Surprise Their Mom By Paying Off Her Mortgage

June Hassan, a mother from Atlanta, Georgia, says she was pleasantly surprised when her children decided to help her pay off her house. It started out as a joke. June had always made fun of telling her son and daughters to pay off her house someday. But her children (and grandchildren) took it seriously and made it come true on […]
ShoppingHerald Tribune

Macy's 4th of July sale: All-Clad cookware is more than 40% off right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Of all the products we use in our home on a daily basis, our cookware just might take the heaviest beating. If you're working with scuffed-up pots or baking pans that have literally begun to curl up in the oven, it might be time to show your kitchen essentials some love. Lest you wind up having to replace it all six months down the road again, however, it's a wise idea to invest in some top-quality pieces that will last you for the long haul. You won't even have to look too hard to find it, since Macy's is currently running some incredible price drops on coveted All-Clad cookware as part of its huge.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
UPI News

Atlanta woman wakes to find African serval on her bed

July 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia said they are trying to locate a loose African serval after the large cat woke a sleeping woman by jumping onto her bed. Kristine Frank said she was asleep at her home in the Historic Bookhaven neighborhood of Atlanta about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday when she was awakened by an unusual presence in her bed.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Street Style Staple Menswear

Phillip Lim launches a new Kit 1 set of menswear designs and this time around, he centers the design concept around essentials that are inspired by streetwear and sneakers. The launches are named kits and there are four in total to be anticipated. Lim speaks about the collections, “When we...
Aiken, SCnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Aiken area barbecue restaurants prepare for Fourth of July weekend

Jul. 2—Local barbecue restaurants are in full swing as the Fourth of July approaches. In addition to in-person dining, barbecue restaurants have been preparing large to-go and catering orders for the last week. "All this week and today we're doing prep work — starting today and tomorrow, people will be...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will announce sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.09 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.
Carrollton, GAthecitymenus.com

Southwire to Host Job Fair in Carrollton

Southwire is hosting a job fair at the Venue on Cedar in Carrollton, Georgia on July 10, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in an effort to fill open positions at the company. Open roles at the company include machine operators, warehouse associates and maintenance technicians. Representatives from Southwire will be onsite to hold interviews and give same-day job offers to qualified candidates.
Beauty & Fashionaudacy.com

Fourth of July 2021 sales: Shop deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and 48 other major retailers

The summer season means serious sales. Independence Day is one of the biggest sales events of the year. Whether the deals help you digest after your cookout, you need to get a headstart on holiday shopping, or just can't turn down a great bargain, now is a great time to dive headfirst into some summer savings from 51 major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Overstock, Best Buy, Macy's and more.