Agriculture

Kelp benefits from co-cultivation with mussels

By University of Gothenburg
Phys.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAquaculture together with mussels allows kelp to grow better and be more resilient to climate changes. This finding is from studies in a new doctoral dissertation at the University of Gothenburg. The majority of food production around the world uses monocultures, where only one species is cultivated, such as wheat...

