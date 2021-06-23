Kelp benefits from co-cultivation with mussels

A two-year consecutive field experiment was conducted in purple soil in southwest China, to clarify the effects of biochar (0, 10, 20 and 40 t ha−1, namely, B0, B10, B20 and B40) combined with nitrogen reduction (100%, 80% and 60% of conventional nitrogen application rate, namely, N100, N80 and N60) on soil fertility. The performance of thirty-four indices related to soil chemical, physical and biological properties was evaluated by gray correlation analysis, principal component analysis and cluster analysis to determine the most appropriate mode for soil fertilization, and to identify the main soil environmental factors affecting rapeseed yield under the biochar combined with nitrogen reduction. The results indicated that available phosphorus, geometric mean diameter of water stability, fungi number, and the utilization of sugars, amino acids, polymers and carboxylic acids by microorganisms could be used as the main soil factors affecting rapeseed yield. The highest score of soil quality was observed in N100B10 treatment, followed by N80B10 and N100B20 treatments, which were almost in line with the results of rapeseed yields. Cluster analysis classified 12 treatments into 5 main groups on the basis of the measured parameters, which was mostly consistent with the result of soil quality scores. Considering both economic and environmental benefits, 10 t ha−1 biochar combined with 144 kg ha−1 nitrogen was the best combination to restore crop productivity and soil quality, and to achieve nitrogen decreasing and benefit increasing. This study provided scientific basis for the rational fertilization and scientific management of biochar combined with nitrogen fertilizer in purple soil area of southwest China.