Fish from more waters safe for women and children to eat, state says

By Megan Plete Postol
Syracuse.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York State Department of Health recently released new guidance about eating fish caught in local waterways. The updated advice recommends that women up to age 50 and children up to age 15 can safely consume to up to four, one-half pound, meals a month of brown bullhead, rainbow smelt, rock bass, white sucker, and yellow perch from the following waters: Lake Ontario, Niagara River, and most of the St. Lawrence River. It also states that they can eat one, one-half pound meal per month of salmon from Lake Ontario. This has changed from former guidance advising women and children not to consume fish taken from these waters.

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
