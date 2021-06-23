Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

DeWine announces law enforcement recruiting program

By Jordan Vandenberge
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CxWEz_0acylFcn00

Two state colleges will begin offering students in the fall the opportunity to be put onto a fast track for a career in law enforcement. State leaders, including Gov. Mike DeWine, hope the “college to law enforcement pathway” pilot program will not only broaden and diversify the talent pool of qualified candidates but also pair them with police departments across the state needing to fill its ranks.

Announced Wednesday morning, the pilot program is in response to conversations that he’s had with police chiefs across the state who have reported growing difficulties in recruiting interested and qualified candidates. Those difficulties are part of a larger trend across the country.

Both the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Police Executive Research Forum have both released reports over the past few years highlighting what both organizations have described as a “workforce crisis.” An IACP survey found that the difficulties that law enforcement agencies have encountered while recruiting are due to a myriad of issues, including social, political and economic forces that are simultaneously at play.

Finding qualified candidates to fill open positions is vitally important, officials said, because it helps to reduce the psychological and budgetary strain that short-staffing can have on a department. When open positions aren’t filled, officers are required to work more overtime, causing increased levels of burnout and rising overtime costs. Fairview Park Police Chief Paul Shepard said he became interested in the state’s pilot program after hearing about it last month. Although some of the “nuts and bolts” of the program still need to be worked out, Shepard said it appears to be a promising venture.

“Any business, any organization, the important thing is having good candidates to choose from because of the nature of the job. This program seems to give us the ability to find a diverse pool of men and women interested in law enforcement,” Shepard said. “The most difficult thing is finding that qualified candidate. There are a lot of people that want to be a police officer. It’s finding the person that is qualified to be a police officer. Want and being able to are obviously two different things.”

Chief Shepard said the department has had to work harder on its recruitment efforts in recent years but the department overall is fortunate to have tremendous support from city administrators and the community overall.

As part of the accelerated program unveiled on Wednesday, students seeking degrees in criminal justice at Cedarville University and Central State University, a historically black university, will be able to join the program in their junior or senior year. After meeting a stringent set of criteria and graduating from the program, the students will be guaranteed an entry-level job at a participating department. Some of the requirements of the program include a 3.0 grade point average and passing a physical fitness test. Once in the program, students will be connected with active law enforcement officers that will provide mentorship and practical training.

“It’s going to be a very extensive, rigorous process to get into this program. I think we’ll have a fairly high elimination rate but we are raising standards. We’re not lowing standards,” said Dr. Patrick Oliver, the director of Cedarville University’s department of criminal justice. “We’re going to take the very best students. We’re going to mentor them, train them and develop them… it’s a special opportunity.”

Oliver said students enrolled in the program will also be taught and educated on contemporary law enforcement issues, including the prevention of bias-based policing.

“They have to be students of high moral character,” Oliver said. Chief Shepard said one of the most important potential benefits of the program will be its ability to weed out any possible candidates that would have otherwise dropped out upon learning about the rigors and challenges of the job.

Additionally, Shepard said the program has the potential in creating well-rounded candidates.

“When we hire someone, we invest almost $50,000 in an officer before they make their first arrest. That can be training, uniforms, background checks, benefits and other hiring procedures. We make a big investment in our people. Why? Because it’s the nature of the job,” Shepard said. “Of course we want the most talented candidates, but we also want the most well-rounded individual. It’s one thing if they can run a 4.2 forty-yard-dash but can they talk to people? Do they have empathy? Are they able to do the right thing at the right time? It’s the complete package that we’re looking for.”

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Community Policy
View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Central State University#Youtube Tv#Iacp#Cedarville University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Cedarville, OHwksu.org

Universities Partnering With Law Enforcement to Increase Police Recruitment

With major city police departments struggling with large numbers of retirements and departures, Ohio is launching a program to help encourage more young people to become law enforcement officers. Central State University and Cedarville University are teaming up with police departments and sheriff's offices for the College To Law Enforcement...
Ohio StateDayton Daily News

Local universities to pilot Ohio college to law enforcement pathway program

Cedarville and Central State universities will pilot a state honors program aimed at teaching aspiring police officers the skills needed for a career in law enforcement, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday. The College to Law Enforcement Pathway Program is designed to develop leadership skills by pairing criminal justice students with...
Ohio StateWFMJ.com

College program to prepare Ohio students for law enforcement

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced a college program that will prepare aspiring police officers for a career in law enforcement. On Wednesday, DeWine unveiled the Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment's new College to Law Enforcement Pathway Program. It's an entry-level leadership development program that partners with law enforcement agencies and Ohio's colleges and universities. The program will pair criminal justice students with law enforcement mentors.
Columbus, OHLima News

DeWine signs two bills into law

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed two new bills on Tuesday, making Senate Bills 21 and 42 into Ohio laws. Senate Bill 21, which was sponsored by Senators Nickie Antionio and Nathan Manning, creates new guidelines for the assessment, triage and transport of stroke patients to hospitals. The bill will require the Board of Emergency Medical, Fire and Transportation Services to establish stroke protocols and provide training.
Law EnforcementMercury News

Law enforcement agencies struggle to recruit new officers

Nebraska — Law enforcement across the country is reporting a recruitment crisis and said there aren’t enough applicants to fill jobs. Now they’re trying to find new ways to get people interested in policing while trying to keep the ones they already have. It’s the same story at metro and...
Illinois Statewjol.com

Law Enforcement Applications Decline In Illinois

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File) Law enforcement applications are on the decline in Illinois. Police recruiters say a combination of COVID-19 and the new crime law have cut application pools almost in half. Recruiters say the crime law has led some officers to retire early and younger officers to leave the state.
Healthwvxu.org

DeWine Isn't Saying If He Intends To Sign Anti-Vaccine Bill Into Law

Now that Ohio lawmakers have passed a bill that prevents public schools and colleges from mandating students and employees get COVID vaccines, the attention turns to Gov. Mike DeWine. Will he sign it?. DeWine wasn’t answering questions from reporters who attended a bill signing ceremony about whether he will sign...
Raleigh, NCwaketech.edu

Law Enforcement Cadets Graduate

RALEIGH, N.C. (June 25, 2021) – Wake Tech honored 13 cadets and 10 limited enrollee students from Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) today during a graduation ceremony at the Public Safety Education Campus. Graduates from the 2020-2021 night class and 2021 day class received certificates and awards in front of family and friends at the first in-person BLET graduation since before the pandemic.
Columbus, OHEaton Register Herald

DeWine announces $155M in business assistance

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today Friday the launch of four grant programs to help small and medium-sized businesses recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. “These four new grant programs will help industries that experienced losses over the last year because of...
Columbus, OHohio.gov

Governor DeWine Announces Cabinet Directors

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made two announcements today regarding his cabinet. Effective July 5, Matt Damschroder will move from interim director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) to its permanent director. Prior to his assignment in early March as interim director, Damschroder served as the director of the Ohio Department of Administrative Services (DAS).
Law Enforcementtribuneledgernews.com

Learning lessons about law enforcement

Jul. 1—GARDNER — The Gardner Police Department recently graduated its 19th Citizens' Police Academy class. Over several weeks, the group learned about the inner workings of the department and its interactions with the court system through a variety of instructors, including Attorney Neil Smith, Gardner District Court First Justice Mark Goldstein and Assistant District Attorney Marc Dupuis. The students observed K9 demonstrations courtesy of Winchendon Officer Jim Wironen, Phillipston Officers Bill Chapman and Ray Jackson, and Petersham Officer Tim Wright.
Personal Financewtuz.com

Governor Mike DeWine Announces State Operating Budget

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the new State operating Budget today, along with Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted and Senator Jay Hottinger. House Bill 110 includes an income tax cut for all Ohioans, funding towards schools and communities, and investments into the Ohio economy, intended to create more than $1 billion in accelerating economic growth.
Erie, PAErie Times-News

Erie PAL program giving select kids an in-depth look at law enforcement careers

Na'ilah Crawford can imagine herself becoming a police officer someday. The 12-year-old has some time to map out her career path. But she said the seed was planted through her participation at Erie's Lincoln Elementary School in the after-school Gears program, which provides academic, fitness and other activities to its participants.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Gov. DeWine signs Ohio’s budget into law

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine has signed the 2022-23 state budget into law. A copy of the nearly 1,000-page budget was delivered to DeWine’s office at approximately 7:04 p.m. Wednesday, according to a DeWine spokesperson. A release from DeWine’s office states there were 14 line-item vetoes in the budget....
Dallas, TXramblernewspapers.com

Texans Approve of Local Law Enforcement

Austin– The Texas Municipal Police Association, the Texas Fraternal Order of Police, the Dallas Police…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
Tarrant County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County, local law enforcement agencies to begin cite-and-release program for minor offenses

Tarrant County will begin to put in practice a cite-and-release policy for eligible charges, per a news release from the criminal district attorney’s office. Cite-and-release, a law first passed by the Texas Legislature in 2007, allows a defendant charged with some class A and B misdemeanor offenses to be eligible for a citation rather than an immediate arrest.