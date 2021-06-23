Cancel
Buffalo, NY

India Walton on WBEN: "I am here for everyone"

WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 10 days ago

“I look forward to being a mayor who cares for the least and the greatest.” Political newcomer India Walton reflects on WBEN on her stunning win in the Democrat Mayoral Primary in Buffalo.

WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

Buffalo, NY
Elections
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Walton, NY
Person
Byron Brown
Person
Mother Jones
Buffalo, NYWGRZ TV

Poloncarz said he will support India Walton for City of Buffalo mayor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following his State of the County address, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz expressed his support for Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton. Poloncarz was critical of Mayor Byron Brown for how he ran his campaign. He said Brown assumed he had already won. "I congratulated her on what...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

India Walton's win could inspire more outsiders to challenge incumbents

India Walton didn't start a revolution Tuesday night. But she did give democratic competition a jolt. That appeared to be the conclusion among political pros Thursday, two days after Walton stunned the nation with her upset Democratic primary win over four-term Mayor Byron W. Brown. India Walton, poised to become...
Buffalo, NYMinneapolis Star Tribune

India Walton defeats Buffalo mayor in Democratic primary

BUFFALO, N.Y. — India Walton, a socialist community activist, has defeated the four-term mayor of Buffalo in a Democratic primary, putting her on track to become the first woman to lead New York's second-largest city. The 38-year-old nurse and union leader captured a major political prize for the party's left...
thefocus.news

Who is India Walton? Age and career of Buffalo mayor candidate explored

India Walton is seen to be in lead against the current mayor of Buffalo, Byron Brown amid yesterday’s mayoral primary election. As the results were announced last night, 22 June, some are now curious to know more about India Walton’s age and her career so far. Who is India Walton?
Buffalo, NYwbfo.org

Absentee ballots confirm India Walton’s Democratic primary win

India Walton has retained her lead in the Democratic primary for Buffalo mayor following the counting of absentee ballots. The Buffalo News reports that the Erie County Board of Elections counted absentee ballots Wednesday, and it solidifies Walton's win. Incumbent Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown received nearly twice as many absentee...
Buffalo, NYCurbed

How India Walton Convinced Buffalo Voters They Wanted Police Reform

Two weeks before India Walton pulled off a historic upset in Buffalo’s Democratic mayoral primary — defeating four-term incumbent Byron Brown to become the city’s presumptive first socialist and first woman mayor — she took me to a police-accountability rally. When we arrived at the street corner near police headquarters, across from Buffalo’s soaring Art Deco City Hall, the rally’s organizer immediately asked Walton if she wanted to speak. “I’m just here to support,” Walton told her — and I involuntarily laughed. In ten years of covering politics, I explained to her, I’d never heard a politician turn down an opportunity to speak. Walton smiled at me and replied, “I’m not a politician.”
Buffalo, NYcityandstateny.com

How practical socialism helped India Walton win

An upset victory by socialist India Walton over four-term Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown in the Democratic primary this week follows a familiar tale. An overly confident local power broker dismisses a lefty challenger as an amateur and takes reelection for granted. The underdog mobilizes local activists and captures the imagination of the rising political left. Brown, like others before him, tried to make up for lost time in the home stretch of the race, but Walton, a registered nurse and community activist, ended up 7 points ahead on election night. This story of incumbent arrogance, however, only explains so much about why she will become the first big-city socialist mayor in America in decades. “People are just ready for a change,” Walton said in an interview. “We have a message that resonates in a city like Buffalo, a blue-collar working-class city, (where) people are looking for a working-class hero, and that’s what I bring to the table.”
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

India Walton, poised to become Buffalo's next mayor: 'It's surreal.'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called to thank her for bringing progressive ideas to Buffalo. People for Bernie – as in Sen. Bernie Sanders – tweeted a video of her victory speech. CNN, NPR and Politico covered her all but certain win over four-term incumbent Byron W. Brown. "Socialist Candidate Stuns Longtime Incumbent...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Watch now: India Walton on chance to be first woman elected Buffalo mayor

India Walton, who won the Democratic Primary for Buffalo mayor, defeating incumbent Mayor Brown, talks about becoming the first woman to be elected mayor in Buffalo. I have a front row seat to life in the Queen City. I enjoy exploring our community, sharing unique views, documenting history and bringing stories to life. 1999 News intern. 2000 Boston University graduate. FAA licensed drone pilot.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

India Walton: 'The status quo is not enough and people just want change'

India Walton's apparent victory over incumbent Byron W. Brown in Tuesday's primary came as no surprise to the candidate herself. Likely unseating a four-term incumbent, Walton said she believes it happened because Buffalo's economic "renaissance" in recent years hasn't reached everyone. "It's been 16 years, and though we've seen progress...
Buffalo, NYNBC News

Socialist candidate India Walton defeats Buffalo's four-term mayor

A socialist candidate in Buffalo, New York, defeated the city’s four-term mayor in a major upset in Tuesday's Democratic primary. India B. Walton beat Mayor Byron Brown, 52 percent to 45 percent, with 100 percent of precincts reporting. The Associated Press called the race late Wednesday morning. “I believe we...