How many lives does Bitcoin have?
Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. For this week’s deep dive Danny, Alex, and a bunch of the TechCrunch crew took on the recent happenings in the world of Bitcoin. In a break from our regular format, we recorded live from a Twitter Space — it’s like a Clubhouse, but closer to where your social network is — so the audio quality is not going to be Utterly Perfect. But we think the conversation will more than make up for it!techcrunch.com