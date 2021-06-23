Cancel
How many lives does Bitcoin have?

By Alex Wilhelm
TechCrunch
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. For this week’s deep dive Danny, Alex, and a bunch of the TechCrunch crew took on the recent happenings in the world of Bitcoin. In a break from our regular format, we recorded live from a Twitter Space — it’s like a Clubhouse, but closer to where your social network is — so the audio quality is not going to be Utterly Perfect. But we think the conversation will more than make up for it!

Bitcoin
Currencies
Apple
Economy
Markets
Twitter
Apple Podcasts
Podcast
Currenciesambcrypto.com

How much Bitcoin do you really need to become rich?

The cryptocurrency market is a trillion-dollar market, with its overall valuation found to be $1.37T at press time. Needless to say, many investors are trying to get in on the action since investing in crypto can potentially be lucrative, especially if you invest at the right time. For example, someone...
CurrenciesShareCast

These are the five biggest risks that threaten Bitcoin

The leader of crypto closed a wildly volatile first half. The bitcoin roller coaster has yet to stop. The leader of cryptocurrencies has closed the first half of the year engulfed in wild volatility. It marked all-time highs in April, close to $ 65,000, as it closed the first half of the year with a 47% drop from those levels. And now that? These are the biggest risks in the sector.
Currenciesambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: If you want to be rich you need to…

If you hodl Bitcoin, you better hold it with a tight fist – That is the message that many analysts and Bitcoin supporters have repeatedly stressed recently. The same has been acted upon time and time again by entrepreneur Michael J Saylor. Not only did this industry leader buy the dip at every given chance, but he also made a strong case for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.
MySanAntonio

How many employees does Nintendo have around the world?

Nintendo is a company that is mainly dedicated to creating video games, but it is friendly to the environment, so they recently decided to share their Corporate Social Responsibility report where they talk about their objectives, global operations and offers several details of the 2020 company . Among those details,...
California StateTechCrunch

California has no water and lots of liquidity

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. Danny, Natasha, and Alex were on deck this week, with Grace on the recording and edit. But, if you want to hear more about Robinhood, this is not the episode for you. If you want to learn more about the consumer fintech company’s IPO filing this is the episode you want. Basically, Robinhood filed after we had wrapped taping, so we had to do a special pod for the news.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Best time to buy Bitcoin is almost here

Bitcoin is down almost 50% from its ATH of May and the fear of the coin running into a bear market keeps rising. However, some people consider the price fall as an opportunity to buy as much Bitcoin as possible. While the strategy is sound, the important question is when should you buy. Popular analyst Rekt Capital, with the help of Puell Multiple, answered this question.
New York City, NYTechCrunch

Robinhood is going public and we’re very excited

It’s a sweltering day here in New York City, and that means Wall Street is on fire, and so is Robinhood, apparently. The popular stock trading app officially filed its Form S-1 with the SEC a few hours ago to go public, where it will trade under the ticker “HOOD.”
MarketsCNBC

Does bitcoin belong in your 401(k)?

This is an excerpt from CNBC Make It's weekly newsletter. Subscribe here. Starting in July, one small 401(k) provider will offer plan participants the option to invest up to 5% of their retirement accounts in cryptocurrencies including bitcoin and ether, among others. The change is monumental — though still incredibly...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

On-Chain Data Shows Active Bitcoin Addresses Have Nosedived, But Why?

The number of active Bitcoin addresses has tanked. On-chain data currently shows that the number of active Bitcoin addresses has crashed over 50% in the past months. The number of active Bitcoin addresses during the height of the bull market surpasses one million. By the time Bitcoin hit its $64k all-time high, there were almost 1.4 million active addresses.
Currenciesdailyhodl.com

Bitcoin To Meteorically Rise 15x, Says Crypto Analyst Lark Davis – Here’s When

Crypto investor and analyst Lark Davis believes Bitcoin is poised to reach a six-figure price as its fundamentals continue to grow at an exponential rate. The digital asset analyst tells his nearly 400,000 Twitter followers that the flagship cryptocurrency will meteorically rise and exceed the price of half a million dollars in the coming years.
Currenciesambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Why it’s considered a good time to make this move

Crypto markets, specifically Bitcoin, have been shrouded in a cloud of worry and panic for about 3 months now. Every guess and prediction continues to fail, every rally is followed by another crash, BTC is struggling to climb back to $40k. Once the torchbearer of optimism, Bitcoin is now the primary reason for everyone’s concern, and its effect can be observed in market sentiment.
Currenciesambcrypto.com

How close is Bitcoin to its ‘real bottom’?

Amid the short-term bearishness that Bitcoin is going through, its price registered a noteworthy 5.53% surge in the past 24-hours. In fact, at press time, the largest crypto’s market cap was over $615.3 billion and was trading in the upper $32k price level. However, at this stage, Amsterdam-based technical analyst,...
MarketsPosted by
IBTimes

Mark Your Calendars: Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey To Talk About Bitcoin July 21

Bitcoin fans are in for an interesting presentation at The B Word event as both Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey have agreed to discuss the cryptocurrency with each other on July 21. The two tech billionaires came to an agreement to a sit down on Thursday in a Twitter exchange after Dorsey posted about the event, which is a “Bitcoin focused initiative that aims to demystify and destigmatize mainstream narratives about Bitcoin.”
CurrenciesStreet.Com

What is Bitcoin Halving and How Does It Affect Pricing?

Have you heard the phrase 'Bitcoin Halving' and asked, "What the heck is that?" The 'halving' is the reduction by 50% of the rate that the currency is mined and the reward for that mining. This purposeful slowdown of the amount of Bitcoin that is added into circulation helps to control inflation by in effect, making the cryptocurrency more scarce.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

What Bitcoin Does That Changes The World

In October of 2008, amidst a global recession resulting in government bailouts of the banking system, a white paper was released under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto titled Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System. The paper summarized a confluence of technologies that, when combined, created the first successful form of digital money. These technologies were the product of 4 decades of attempts and failures to create digital money — below is a list of about 100 failed attempts: