The Most Popular Tattoo in Wyoming

All types of Summer vacationers from all over the world are flocking to see the amazing sights that are offered in the state of Wyoming in record breaking numbers. According to the Cowboy State Daily Yellowstone alone could break records and that's with over a million International visitors this year. When you look at the stats of visitors that come see the bison, elk, deer, bears mountains and Geysers that are offered by the world famous Yellowstone National park you see men, women, boys, girls, even a number of dogs visiting. It's not often you hear of a house cat from Maine visiting the park, probably hoping to see their distant cousins The Bobcat or Mountain Lion.