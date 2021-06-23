Cancel
Virginia reports 228 new COVID-19 cases; Virginia Beach sees highest local case increase

By Web Staff
 10 days ago
The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 679,137 total cases, 528,684 of which are confirmed and 150,453 are probable. There are 11,368 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,601 being confirmed and 1,767 being probable. The case numbers are up by 228, and deaths are up by 1 since Tuesday.

A total of 7,637,641 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 8,888,674 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 23,046 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 185 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 74 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 259 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

66 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

37 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 771 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,050 in the state - that's 25% usage.

57,081 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS 679,137 228 11,368 1 8,888,674 23,046
ACCOMACK 2,869 1 45 0 27,667 108
CHESAPEAKE 21,220 10 305 0 201,816 357
FRANKLIN 1,140 0 33 0 6,612 21
GLOUCESTER 2,272 2 49 0 33,259 60
HAMPTON 10,713 5 181 0 107,186 207
ISLE OF WIGHT 3,172 0 70 0 34,778 65
JAMES CITY 4,666 1 72 0 85,120 275
MATHEWS 602 0 12 0 8,825 17
NEWPORT NEWS 14,326 6 238 0 137,557 373
NORFOLK 18,013 8 269 0 161,497 350
NORTHAMPTON 807 0 36 0 13,063 34
POQUOSON 896 -1 18 0 12,712 12
PORTSMOUTH 9,192 6 203 0 64,637 179
SOUTHAMPTON 1,984 -1 57 0 13,087 49
SUFFOLK 8,003 0 191 0 73,417 150
VIRGINIA BEACH 36,364 24 413 0 392,972 700
WILLIAMSBURG 770 0 13 0 13,101 39
YORK 3,802 2 57 0 65,075 121
LOCAL TOTALS 140,811 63 2262 0 1,452,381 3,117
Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

