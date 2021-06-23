Cancel
Virginia State

Funeral for former Sen. John Warner of Virginia held Wednesday

By Melissa Stephenson
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 10 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Former United States Sen. John Warner (R-VA) died May 25 at the age of 94.

A funeral was held on Wednesday at the Washington National Cathedral. The service was at 11 a.m., and was be eulogized by Sen. Mark Warner, Sen. Tim Kaine and Admiral Michael Mullen.

President Biden also gave remarks.

According to the Associated Press, Warner's longtime chief of staff Susan A. Magill says he died of heart failure at home in Alexandria with his wife and daughter at his side.

Warner, a former Navy secretary, served 30 years in the U.S. Senate, and was the last Virginia Republican to be elected to the Senate. He left office in 2007, endorsing a Democrat, current Sen. Mark Warner, as his successor.

As we honor Warner, here's a look at his extensive Navy service:

  • Served in the Navy during World War II
  • Served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War
  • Was both Under Secretary of the Navy and then Secretary of the Navy under Nixon
  • Twice served as chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee
  • Was one of the few people to have a Navy vessel named in his honor while he still alive with the commissioning of the USS John Warner submarine in 2015
  • The USS John Warner is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk

Warner was also married to actor Elizabeth Taylor from 1976 to 1982.

