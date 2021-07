There is good news from Washington concerning continued federal support for transportation. New Jersey Transit is a direct recipient of Federal Transit Administration funding. This averages close to $1 billion annually to support NJT bus, commuter rail, light rail and para transit systems. It does not include billions more under three CARE COVID-19 relief packages.The FTA announced $182 million in grant selections through the Low or No Emission Discretionary Competitive Grant Program which funds the deployment of transit buses and infrastructure that use advanced propulsion technologies. NJ Transit was one of forty-nine projects in 46 states that will receive funding through the program.