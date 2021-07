It’s the latest volley in the battle to restore walk-in service to Michigan’s Secretary of State Offices. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had dug in her heels, insisting that walk-in service no longer be an option for Michigan citizens. Proposed bills in the Michigan Legislature would seem to give Benson incentive to keep walk-in service. The legislature finally agreed to extend expirations and waive late fees, something Secretary Benson wanted.