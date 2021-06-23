Alderman Nate Keener Announces Meet And Greet Event June 30th

ALTON - Nate Keener, Ward 7 Alderman announces a meet and greet “Coffee with Keener” event for June 30th from 6:00 – 7:00 pm at Maeva’s coffee on Milton Road. “During the campaign I promised voters I would be accessible to them, to answer their questions and update them regularly on the progress being made in city council. This will be the first of many quarterly events to make good on that promise,” said Keener The event is free and open to all. There Continue Reading