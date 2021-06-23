Coastal Living in Ocean City, New Jersey

The hidden gem of the Jersey shore. While scrolling through Instagram, as usual, I was looking for beachfront properties for inspiration. I came across this stunning gorgeous home located in Ocean City, New Jersey. It’s a small island about twenty minutes away from Atlantic City. And it took my breath away. After doing some more research, OCNJ is a dry town, which sets it apart from other beaches in New Jersey. They have a large boardwalk and a cute town full of beach themed restaurants and boutiques.