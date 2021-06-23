Cancel
Ocean City, NJ

Coastal Living in Ocean City, New Jersey

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hidden gem of the Jersey shore. While scrolling through Instagram, as usual, I was looking for beachfront properties for inspiration. I came across this stunning gorgeous home located in Ocean City, New Jersey. It’s a small island about twenty minutes away from Atlantic City. And it took my breath away. After doing some more research, OCNJ is a dry town, which sets it apart from other beaches in New Jersey. They have a large boardwalk and a cute town full of beach themed restaurants and boutiques.

New Jersey State
Atlantic City, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
#Restaurants#Photography#Design#Coastal Living#Ocnj#The Dunmore Hotel#Nathan Schroder Builder
