Durbin Talks For-profit Colleges, Student Debt With Federal Student Aid COO

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met virtually with Chief Operating Officer of Federal Student Aid Richard Cordray to discuss protecting students from predatory for-profit colleges and student loan bankruptcy. On the call, Durbin received an update about the Biden Administration’s efforts to reverse damaging policies enacted during the Trump Administration. Cordray noted that the Department will soon be considering revisions to the borrower defense Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
