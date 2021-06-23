Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rio Rancho, NM

Internet service provider invests millions in Rio Rancho network

By Collin Krabbe
Posted by 
Albuquerque Business First
Albuquerque Business First
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Internet provider Sparklight, formerly called Cable ONE, is investing millions into its Rio Rancho systems as it seeks to increase its broadband capabilities. The internet provider, headquartered out of Phoenix, has continually worked to upgrade its network infrastructure in Rio Rancho. Over the past three years, the company has made infrastructure investments worth nearly $14 million for the local market. Its investments are setting the foundation for increased broadband speeds, which currently top out at 1 gigabit for residential customers and as fast as 5 gigabits for business clientele. It plans to eventually upgrade to speeds as fast as 10 gigabits, opening up possibilities for technologies such as virtual reality, according to the company.

www.bizjournals.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque, NM
862
Followers
1K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

The Albuquerque Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/albuquerque
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rio Rancho, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Provider#Internet Services#Internet Service Provider#Internet Speed#Cable One#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Virtual Reality
Related
West Haven, UTStandard-Examiner

West Haven to seek proposals for new broadband network to bolster internet options

WEST HAVEN — West Haven leaders are weighing the possibility of teaming with an outside firm to bring a broadband network to the city. No decisions have been made, but City Manager Matt Jensen said the city will seek proposals from outside operators about building a network in West Haven to augment internet offerings. It’s a discussion many Weber County cities have been having, but West Haven, at least at this stage, is pushing the discussion further than some of the other locales.
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

Internet provider Optimum announces upload speed reductions

As the pandemic has forced most people in the US to work from home rather than the office, having fast Internet connectivity has become critical. An Internet provider in some parts of the US called Optimum has announced a move that doesn’t seem to make sense. The Internet carrier has announced that starting on July 12, it will be reducing upload speeds for all of its plans regardless of speed.
InternetPosted by
DFW Community News

Fort Worth ISD A Step Closer To Providing Internet Service For ‘Every Child In Every Zip Code’

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD said Wednesday, June 23 it’s on its way to making sure every child in every zip code in the city has access to the internet. The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education approved Tuesday night, the rental of three mobile trailers that will allow for raising of temporary cell tower sites in three different neighborhoods.
Businessaithority.com

Internet Data Center Service Provider Xunpusen Announces New Partnership With Leading Ecommerce Brand

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology announced that the Company’s operating subsidiary, Xunpusen Technology Co., Ltd. an innovative communication services and Internet Data Center (“IDC”) business provider, has entered into a new partnership with one of China’s reputable e-commerce brands, covering the areas of server hosting services and broadband speed improvement.
InternetPosted by
TheStreet

Competitive Internet Service Providers Launch Email Campaign Against CRTC's Affordability-killing Decision

Email tool empowers Canadians to easily write their MP demanding Government overturn CRTC. OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Competitive internet service providers across Canada are asking their customers to fight a recent decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to increase internet rates. The Competitive Network Operators of Canada (CNOC) is leading an email campaign requesting that the federal government reinstate previously promised rates.
Technologyhngn.com

Internet Service Guide For First Time Home Owners

Congratulations on your new home! Before you move in, you'll want to have your internet service ready for your family to use. It's just a natural part of settling in and will make the adjustment easier for everyone. But you've already spent a lot of money on your new home, so we've put this guide together to help you avoid any surprise costs. Here's our internet service guide for first time homeowners like yourself; let's get started!
Businessaithority.com

Tenovos Secures $8 Million Series A-1 Funding

Latest Round More Than Triples Company Valuation in Less Than One Year for Rapidly-Scaling DAM Disruptor. Tenovos, the data-first, modern Digital Asset Management (DAM) company helping brands tell stories that matter, announced that it has secured an $8 million Series A-1 investment led by Progress Ventures. The oversubscribed round more than triples the company’s valuation and counts participation from previous investors including Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), Revel Partners and Dublin Capital and introduces new personal investors including Jeff Lunsford, CEO of Tealium. The investment will be used to accelerate product development and advance the intelligent features of its innovative Active Story Management (ASM)™ platform.
WorldBusiness Insider

Canadian Fiber Optics Builds Fastest Residential Internet Network in Canada

Canadian Fiber Optics, Alberta-based rural internet service provider, privately funds Canada's first residential 10 Gigabit fiber optic network to support local community organizations, businesses and families, supporting jobs and spurring economic growth. VALLEYVIEW, AB, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Fiber Optics (CFOC) today announced the launch of Canada's fastest...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Internet Source Code Sells As An NFT for $5.4 million

The original files of the internet source code for the World Wide Web were sold Wednesday as a nonfungible token, or NFT, for $5.4 million, the latest in a string of NFTs to fetch upward of a million dollars. Tim Berners-Lee Sells Internet Source Code. The original source code for...
TrafficPosted by
The Associated Press

Iteris Awarded Contracts Totaling $1.5 Million to Provide Smart Mobility Planning Services for Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 1, 2021-- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded two contracts from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) for smart mobility planning services related to the conversion of high-occupancy toll (HOT) lanes on two major freeways in Los Angeles County, demonstrating growing demand for Iteris’ specialized consulting services in a key geographic market.