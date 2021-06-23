Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Are College Scholarships and Grants Taxable?

By Kat Tretina,, Brianna McGurran
Forbes
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re trying to save money on college costs, scholarships and grants are essential tools. According to Sallie Mae’s How America Pays for College study, scholarships and grants covered 25% of students’ college expenses in 2020— an average of $7,626 per borrower. Unlike student loans, scholarships and grants are a...

www.forbes.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Tax Deductions#Tax Credit#Pell Grants#Sallie Mae
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Taxation
News Break
IRS
Related
CollegesFairfield Sun Times

What We Really Need to Do to Make College Affordable

College costs continue to surge, with tuition increasing 238% between 1980 and 2016, far outpacing the 191.3% inflation rate during the same period. Most students now pay between $6,000 and $15,000 just in tuition annually for public and private colleges in the United States. And although federal student aid has more than kept pace with inflation over the past several decades, it has not kept pace with excessive increases in college costs, leading Americans to amass a staggering $1.7 trillion in outstanding student loan debt.
Lamar, COkiowacountypress.net

LCC to hold virtual financial aid and scholarship information night July 8

Lamar Community College (LCC) will be holding a virtual information session on available scholarships and financial aid at the college July 8, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. Representatives from the college's financial aid department and LCC Foundation will offer advice and answer questions on common topics related to financial aid and scholarships for LCC students. For those who cannot attend the event, the recording will be available on the LCC website as well.
Aston, PAneumann.edu

W.W. Smith Charitable Trust Awards NU $68,000 Scholarship Grant

The W.W. Smith Charitable Trust has awarded Neumann a grant of $68,000 to fund undergraduate student scholarships in 2021-22. The grant is specifically targeted to benefit full-time undergraduates, in good academic standing, with a GPA of at least 2.5, and whose financial needs cannot be met by other aid programs. In addition, students must be U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, or permanent residents and have a permanent home residency in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery or Philadelphia counties, or in the city of Camden, New Jersey.
Charitieswy.edu

ELLBOGEN SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY

The John P. Ellbogen Foundation has announced a $800,000 scholarship program to help adult learners attend Wyoming’s community colleges. The Foundation will pilot this scholarship across all the Wyoming Community Colleges, and will target financial aid to Wyoming adults ages 24 and older pursuing certificates or degrees at a Wyoming community college. It is intended to help adult learners access the job training and education they need to find a job or advance their careers, and to ensure that Wyoming’s workforce has the skills necessary for its industries, both now and in the future.
Colorado StateGalion Inquirer

Inflated tuition prices bad for students, colleges

Colorado’s two largest universities — the University of Colorado and Colorado State University — recently announced they will be increasing the price of tuition by around 3% next year, after years of holding the line against higher costs. It was a difficult decision, prompted by the financial fallout of the...
CollegesForbes

Can You Use Student Loans For Living Expenses?

As a college student, your school’s tuition and fees are just a portion of your total education costs. According to The College Board, living expenses—including rent, meals and transportation—cost undergraduate students in 2019-20 around $17,000 per year, on average. Most students and families don’t have enough money saved to pay...
Income Taxsouthernillinoisnow.com

FAFSA Simplification Act

Learn about how legislative changes can help you finance your loved one’s education. As a parent or grandparent, you know firsthand the challenges of funding a child’s education. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Act was passed at the end of 2020 and has changed some of the qualifications for students to receive financial aid.
CollegesNRVNews

G3 Assistance for Students Available

On the heels of Governor Northam’s 21-22 budget signing, G3 assistance at New River Community College is now available to eligible students seeking certifications and degrees that will lead to an in-demand job. The G3 program covers tuition and fees for individuals who qualify for state financial aid, allowing students to gain the skills they need for a good career in their community without worrying about costs.
Santa Fe County, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

A better way for low-income college students

American philanthropy is often an innovator in social policy, but the recent announcement that Santa Fe Community College will be participating in a guaranteed-income project for 100 low-income students, using a $500,000 grant from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, raises many questions. Certainly, poor students warrant attention with respect to their low graduation rate: Nationally, of students from the top quartile of family income, 60 percent will graduate from college, but only 12 percent of those from the bottom quartile will receive a diploma. New Mexico college students, including those at Santa Fe Community College, struggle with low and erratic income, deal with expense shocks and have family obligations, which can impede degree completion. So, what’s wrong with providing a monthly bonus of up to $500 for a low-income student?
Personal FinanceMarietta Daily Journal

Susan Tompor: IRS rolls out tool to opt out of monthly Child Tax Credit payments

Families who are concerned about getting things right when it comes to those big checks regarding the expanded Child Tax Credit now have three online tools to consider. The rollout of monthly checks — something that's completely new — isn't a one-size-fits-all proposition for many families. It's a complicated credit — and individual situations vary when it comes to wanting to receive the money early.
Income TaxCNET

2021 child tax credit: Do my dependents qualify for the full $3,600?

The first advance child tax credit payment arrives July 15. Families with qualifying dependents could receive up to $300 per month for each child under age 6 (even newborns) or $250 per month for each older child during the remainder of 2021. The other half of the credit is paid out with next year's tax refund.
CollegesKokomo Tribune

Sue Ellspermann and Dean McCurdy: Ivy+ bending the curve on the cost of college

Next to home ownership, the cost of college is one of the biggest investments for Americans. People are either trying to pay for college for their children or they are trying to attend college themselves. It is the crux of why many are questioning the value of a college degree. When calculating the cost of tuition and fees, plus textbooks, along with living expenses, simply put, college can be expensive.
CollegesPosted by
Rutherford Source

TN Comptroller’s Office Examines the Cost of Online College Courses

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has released a new report examining the cost of online courses in Tennessee’s public colleges and universities. Tennessee’s public higher education institutions have offered online courses for more than two decades, and the prevalence of online courses has increased during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report...