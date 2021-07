I argue that money can buy happiness and that the cost is lower than you might think. Despite that, there are diminishing marginal returns and a plateau effect to this strategy. Typically, more money leads to more happiness up to a certain income level. For instance, it’s easier to be happy when you can afford to pay your bills. Deeper pockets are great, but at a certain depth, they may just feel empty. Happiness levels stop rising. Finally, being able to take your family on that island vacation can make you happier, but buying your family that same island probably won’t. Or, at least, not at the same ratio.