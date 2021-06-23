Bills receiver Cole Beasley says he has no regrets for comments on vaccine

Cole Beasley, COVID-19, National Football League, Buffalo Bills, National Football League Players Association. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has easily been the most outspoken player in the NFL regarding COVID-19 over the last month. While some players have said they won’t get the vaccine, Beasley has gone further than anyone saying he’s not going to follow any of the NFL/NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, put the union on blast, and even say he would retire rather than be forced into something in which he didn’t believe.