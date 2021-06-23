Cancel
Bills receiver Cole Beasley says he has no regrets for comments on vaccine

By Jay Skurski
Buffalo News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCole Beasley’s standing by what he said. The Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver spoke out recently about the agreement between the NFL and the league’s players’ association regarding Covid-19 protocols. Beasley, who has chosen not to be vaccinated, wrote last week that if he’s “forced into retirement, so be it,” based on his apparent dissatisfaction regarding how the 2021 season will be conducted for players who have been vaccinated versus those who have not.

