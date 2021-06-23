Cancel
Florida State

Florida Man ‘Not Smooth’ Smacks And Shoves Woman At A Smoothie King

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HtbdZ_0acyj4vd00

Police in Florida are looking for a man who was captured on camera shoving a woman to the ground in line at a Smoothie King.

The altercation happened at a Smoothie King location in Pembroke Pines in late April, however, police released this video of the incident on Monday, seeking the public’s help in locating this suspect.

In one angle of the surveillance video, it shows a man at the front register of a Smoothie King as he turns around and tears off the woman’s mask in a violent manner. The second angle, shows him shoving her to the ground.

“Officers are still seeking the identity of this unknown suspect who battered a victim on April 20, 2021, at Smoothie King (10550 Pines Boulevard),” said Pembroke Pines Police Department.

If you know this man, you are asked to contact Detective Stogner at 954-431-2225 with any information.

