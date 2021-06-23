Cancel
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County Citizen Survey Closing Friday, June 25

By tampafp.com
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 10 days ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County residents have only two more days to weigh-in on key quality-of-life areas and express their level of satisfaction with local government services through the 2021 Hillsborough County Citizen Survey.

The final day to participate in the anonymous online survey is Friday, June 25. Hillsborough County residents – including those who live within the city limits of Tampa, Temple Terrace, and Plant City – all are eligible.

The survey is designed to measure resident sentiment in key focus areas such as local economy, public safety, life enrichment and recreation opportunities, self-sufficiency programs for individuals and families, and high-quality community assets.

The survey will be used to gather information about the services residents think are most important in this community. The last Citizen Survey was conducted in 2019 and the results are available to view online.

For more information about the 2021 Citizen Survey and to complete it, visit HCFLGov.net/Survey.

