Gender reveals are becoming more and more creative!. Over the past few years, gender reveals have become very popular. They started out by cutting into a cake or releasing balloons from a box to reveal the gender of someone's baby. More recently, they have gotten more unique. There are various themes to gender reveals, baseball, hunting, football, even cars have all been a center point to gender reveals. We have all seen examples of these on social media, so you know how creative they can get.