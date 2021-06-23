Maryland state fire marshal: Two women charged in mobile home arson

Two women have been charged with first-degree arson following a mobile home fire in the Halfway area last week, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office. One of the women, who is the daughter of the homeowner, said she wanted to burn items in the home on Warbler Court, off Halfway Boulevard, on June 15 rather than cleaning it, according to a news release from the fire marshal's office. The woman's mother has been staying in Chambersburg, Pa., according to court records.