Hyundai’s Hydrogen-Powered Nexo Now Available In California With A $20,000 Discount
The 2021 Hyundai Nexo is one of the few hydrogen cars currently on the market and for those in the U.S., is now available with some very generous discounts. Those in the market for the flagship Nexo Limited can pick up the keys to one with $20,000 in bonus cash that can be combined with 0 percent financing for 72 months. Sure, the Nexo is only sold in California but if you live near one of the select few dealers that sell it, you could get an absolute bargain.www.carscoops.com