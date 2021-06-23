Cancel
Hyundai’s Hydrogen-Powered Nexo Now Available In California With A $20,000 Discount

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Hyundai Nexo is one of the few hydrogen cars currently on the market and for those in the U.S., is now available with some very generous discounts. Those in the market for the flagship Nexo Limited can pick up the keys to one with $20,000 in bonus cash that can be combined with 0 percent financing for 72 months. Sure, the Nexo is only sold in California but if you live near one of the select few dealers that sell it, you could get an absolute bargain.

Hyundai Is Cutting Nexo Prices By 30% This Month

The Hyundai Nexo isn't selling very well - partly because it's a fuel cell vehicle and people haven't quite come to terms with accepting the shortage of hydrogen filling stations, and partly because it has limited availability only in the state of California. But that doesn't mean it's a bad car at all. In fact, it offers more range than a Tesla Model S - almost double actually. Sadly, older models were quite expensive, and that is part of the reason that buyers have been wary of owning one. To help spur these buyers on, Hyundai is now offering a massive discount on the Nexo. According to a bulletin sent out to dealers, a conditional offer entitles Nexo buyers to a $20,000 discount plus 0% APR for six years.
Hyundai Clocks 1 Million Kilometers With Hydrogen Truck Fleet

The fleet have racked up plenty of deliveries in the last 11 months. After largely disappearing from public consciousness for a while, hydrogen fuel cell technology has been coming back in big way in recent years. Hyundai has been a major part of this push, developing several hydrogen-powered cars and bringing them to market in the limited areas where refueling infrastructure exists. On a bigger scale, however, the Korean company has just announced in a press release that their fleet of fuel cell trucks have now racked up over 1 million kilometers in the last 11 months.
Climate district relying on solar-powered hydrogen in Germany

A new climate district is being developed in Esslingen, in the Stuttgart region of Baden-Württemberg, in southern Germany. The urban development project is being realized on around 100,000 square meters of an old freight station on the Neckar river and its first major, intermediate step has now been achieved with the completion of over 450 apartments and several commercial spaces.
Hyundai Shoppers Can Avail 0% APR Financing for 60 Months on the 2021 Hyundai Elantra

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Hyundai enthusiasts of the Muskogee, OK, can now find 0% APR financing for 60 months on the 2021 Hyundai Elantra. This deal is part of a special offer, where customers can choose the 0% APR financing option. In addition to the 0% APR, well-qualified customers can get $500 plus the chance of not paying any amount for 90 days. This offer ends on July 6 and is available for only a limited number of customers. Customers must take note that this offer is applicable on the purchase of new vehicles only.
