Before Spiller, Etienne there was James Davis

Everyone knows what C.J. Spiller did at Clemson. Everyone knows what Travis Etienne did.

But they are not the only two running backs in Clemson history to put up big numbers. James Davis led Clemson in rushing yards in each of the four seasons he played for the Tigers, including the three years (2006-’08) he shared the backfield with Spiller.

From 2005-’08, Davis rushed for 3,881 yards and scored what was then a Clemson record 47 rushing touchdowns. His 3,881 rushing yards ranked second all-time in Clemson history when he finished his college career. He now ranks third on the school’s all-time rushing list.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!