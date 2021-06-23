Cancel
Football

Before Spiller, Etienne there was James Davis

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 10 days ago

Everyone knows what C.J. Spiller did at Clemson. Everyone knows what Travis Etienne did.

But they are not the only two running backs in Clemson history to put up big numbers. James Davis led Clemson in rushing yards in each of the four seasons he played for the Tigers, including the three years (2006-’08) he shared the backfield with Spiller.

From 2005-’08, Davis rushed for 3,881 yards and scored what was then a Clemson record 47 rushing touchdowns. His 3,881 rushing yards ranked second all-time in Clemson history when he finished his college career. He now ranks third on the school’s all-time rushing list.

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
