Canada single-game sports betting bill passes Senate

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 10 days ago

Canadians are a major step closer to betting legally on their favorite teams after a bill that legalizes single-event sports wagering passed Canada’s Senate on Tuesday.

Fifty-seven senators voted to pass Bill C-218, 20 voted against and seven abstained. It passed the House of Commons in April in order to reach the Senate floor. All that remains is a ceremonial last step in which the chief justice of Canada grants royal assent.

Previously, parlays were the only legal manner in which to bet on sports in the nation of about 38 million people. Now — much like in the U.S. when the Supreme Court struck down a law restricting sports gambling to Nevada — it will be up to each of Canada’s provinces and territories to decide how to proceed with implementing legal betting.

NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

BetMGM released a statement saying it “applauds” the outcome of the senators’ vote.

“With this change in federal law, we welcome the opportunity to collaborate with provincial governments, policymakers, and regulators in crafting policy that benefits taxpayers and provinces, while safeguarding the integrity of games,” the statement read. “BetMGM also applauds ongoing efforts in the province of Ontario to establish a robust, competitive, and regulated online gaming market and looks forward to participating in the Ontario licensing process.”

–Field Level Media

