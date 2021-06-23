Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

AUD/USD continues to push higher toward 0.7600

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD is edging higher for the third straight day. US Dollar Index remains on the back foot ahead of PMI data. Private sector business activity continues to expand at a robust pace in Australia. After fluctuating in a narrow band around 0.7550 during the Asian session, the AUD/USD pair gained...

www.fxstreet.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Aud#Us Dollar#Aud Usd#Asian#Dxy#The Ihs Markit#0 7477 61#Today Daily#0 7554 Trends Daily#Daily Pivot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY retreats after US data, still heads for highest weekly close in a year

Japanese yen holds onto gains after US data. US dollar turns negative even as NFP surpass expectations. The USD/JPY is pulling back on Friday after rising significantly during two consecutive days. After the US official employment, it dropped to 111.14 and then bounced modestly. As of writing, it trades at 111.30, on its way to the highest weekly close since February 2020.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD recovers further on Friday as the US dollar retreats

Greenback holds onto daily losses during Friday’s American session. US employment data triggers correction of the dollar. GBP/USD up on Friday, but down for the week. The GBP/USD is hovering near 1.3800 after a sharp recovery from 1.3730, the lowest level since mid-April. The pair bottomed immediately after the release of the US employment report and then bounced to the upside as the greenback reversed, falling across the board.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD stays weak, approaches 1.1800 ahead of Lagarde, NFP

EUR/USD tumbles further to the 1.1820 zone on Friday. EMU’s Producer Prices next on tap in the euro docket. Markets’ focus will be on the release of June’s Payrolls. The selling bias around the European currency remains unabated and now motivates EUR/USD to recede further and record new lows near 1.1820 at the end of the week.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD trades with modest losses around 0.7460 ahead of US NFP data

AUD/USD struggles to stage a convincing rebound on Friday. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 92.50. Focus shifts to Nonfarm Payrolls data from US. After closing the first four days of the week in the negative territory, the AUD/USD pair extended its slide and touched its lowest level since early December at 0.7449 on Friday. With the trading action turning subdued ahead of key data releases from the US, the pair stays relatively quiet and was last seen losing 0.1% on the day at 0.7461.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD recovers from YTD lows, jumps to 0.7500 neighbourhood post-NFP

AUD/USD staged a goodish rebound from multi-month lows following the release of the NFP report. An unexpected uptick in the unemployment rate disappointing investors and weighed on the USD. The ongoing decline in the US bond yields further undermined the USD and remained supportive. The AUD/USD pair refreshed daily tops...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY retreats below 111.50 as focus shifts to US jobs report

USD/JPY touched its strongest level since March 2020. Pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase following two-day rally. Nonfarm Payrolls in US is expected to rise by 700K in June. The USD/JPY pair registered impressive gains in the second half of the week and climbed to its highest...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD fails to clear key resistance at $1,790

Gold closed the last three days of the week in the positive territory. Key near-term resistance located at $1,790 remains intact. FOMC will release June meeting minutes on Wednesday. Following a consolidation phase in the previous week, gold stayed relatively calm on Monday but came under renewed bearish pressure on...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Canadian dollar edges lower ahead of NFP

The Canadian dollar has posted slight losses on Friday. In the North American session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2408, down 0.17% on the day. The US dollar is on an upswing and USD/CAD has gained 0.95%, as the pair has erased most of the losses from a week earlier. Canada’s...
Marketsinvezz.com

US dollar index (DXY) forecast after the strong NFP data

The US dollar index rose after the latest US non-farm payrolls data. The economy added more than 850k jobs after adding 583k in May. The unemployment rate rose from 5.7% to 5.9%. The US dollar index (DXY) rose for the fifth consecutive day as investors reacted to the latest US...
WorldFXStreet.com

EUR/USD crosses key support after strong eurozone jobs numbers

The Japanese yen weakened against the US dollar after the relatively mixed economic data from Japan. According to the Bank of Japan (BOJ), the country’s large manufacturers index increased from 5 in the first quarter to 14 in the second quarter. Similarly, the large non-manufacturers index rose from -1 to 1. While this was the best business sentiment since 2018, it was lower than analysts’ estimates. Further data by Markit showed that the manufacturing PMI declined from 53.0 to 52.4 as output declined and costs rose. These numbers show that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will not be quick to tighten.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the AUD/USD decline reverse?

The AUDUSD technical analysis of the price chart on daily timeframe shows AUDUSD, Daily has fallen below the 200-day moving average MA(200) which continues to rise. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 0.7477. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 0.7616. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD moves sideways below 0.7500 ahead of US data

AUD/USD struggles to reclaim 0.7500 ahead of American session. US Dollar Index consolidates weekly gains near 92.40. Eyes on Initial Jobless Claims and ISM Manufacturing PMI from data. The AUD/USD pair dropped to its lowest level since June 18 at 0.7476 on Thursday but erased a portion of its losses...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Could continue to surge

The USD/CAD currency pair found support at the 50– hour simple moving average at 1.2369 on Wednesday. As a result, the US Dollar surged by 43 pips or 0.35% against the Canadian Dollar during yesterday's trading session. Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD trades with modest gains, around 1.2400 mark

USD/CAD was seen oscillating in a range around the 1.2400 mark on Thursday. Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped the upside for the major. A modest USD strength helped limit any losses ahead of the US macro releases. The USD/CAD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through...
MarketsDailyFx

AUD/USD Hits Fresh Multi-Month Low as Delta Variant Worries Accelerate

Australian Dollar, Delta Variant, Crude Oil, OPEC+, AUD/USD -Talking Points. Delta strain continues to weigh on economic outlook in Australia. OPEC+ decision delayed until Friday, sending oil prices higher. AUD/USD drops lower as a bearish SMA crossover approaches. Friday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Broad US Dollar strength worked against the Australian Dollar...