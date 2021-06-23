Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Town Ball Tour: Priest key to bringing town ball to St. Patrick

By Shayne Wells
fox9.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the small community of St. Patrick, Minnesota, there's a bar, a ballpark and a church and if it weren't for the church, there would be no ballpark. Father Bonin, a priest back in the 1950s, made it happen and now the ballpark, Bonin Field, is named after him.

www.fox9.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Patrick#Town Ball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Priest
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
Havre, MTHavre Daily News

Havre native bringing Vegas to town

Tickets are going fast for the Vegas Variety Show coming to Havre Aug. 10, produced by Havre native William Hulett and his wife Angelina Puzanova, both former Cirque du Soleil performers. The show will be hosted by world-renowned magician Charlie Frye, who will have his own act featuring comedy and...
MLBcrowrivermedia.com

MORE TO THE STORY: Town ball's golden era

There’s nothing like a small-town baseball game. The sights, sounds and smells are things that can rarely be duplicated in another setting. In Minnesota, town ball is about community, family and tradition. Nearly every community, small and large, has at least one team that plays on the diamond once a week. It’s a tradition that’s been carried on for more than a century, and one that looks like it won't fade any time soon. As popular as amateur baseball is in Minnesota today, however, there was a time when the league's popularity soared much higher.
Davenport, WAodessarecord.com

Model T Ford tour coming to town

DAVENPORT – The Model T Ford Club of America will be touring here Tuesday, July 13 as part of a five-day tour through the Inland Northwest area. Around 150 Model T’s and 300 people are expected to park around City Park, the Lincoln County Museum and the surrounding area. That...
Saint George, MEpenbaypilot.com

St. George selects Rick Erb as new town manager

ST. GEORGE — On Monday, June 21, the St. George Select Board unanimously selected Rick Erb, of Brunswick, to be their next town manager, to start July 6. He will succeed Tim Polky, who has served the Town in various capacities for 51 years and been its town manager since 2017.
South Kingstown, RIprovidencejournal.com

South Kingstown teens bring PRIDE event to their town

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Magnolia Longworth is 16 and she’s not afraid of anything. Not homophobic slurs, not death threats, not the judgment of an often unfeeling world. Longworth, a junior at South Kingstown High School, and her friend, Evan Travis, a sophomore, have organized the first PRIDE event in South Kingstown, which will kick off with a car parade in Wakefield at 3 p.m. Thursday, followed by a march from Wakefield Elementary School to Main Street and a short speaking program.
fox9.com

Family and friends host Olympic send-off for St. Paul’s Suni Lee

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - From St. Paul, Minnesota to St. Louis for the Olympic Trials, 18-year-old Suni Lee has twisted and turned her way into the history books as the first Hmong American to compete for Team USA in gymnastics. "I know that when she made it, we...
Many, LAsabinetoday.com

Town of Many honors St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on 150th anniversary

Many Mayor Ken Freeman, in one of his last official acts, issued a proclamation on Friday that honors and celebrates the 150th Anniversary of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Father Francis, the priest at St. John’s; Thomas Andries, chairperson of the planning committee for the yearlong celebration; and JJ...
Zionsville, INThe Lebanon Reporter

Play BALL!

The long-awaited Little League complex is now open and Whitestown couldn’t be more excited. “To quote a line not from the best sports movie ever made … but in the top five – ‘If you build it, they will come,’ and we’ve got some cornfield still around here, and I just can’t wait to see families come out of it, and come out to this field, and make their dreams come true,” Governor Eric Holcomb said last Saturday when the Little League Central Region headquarters facility opened to the public. “This is going to not just be a dream come true, there’s going to be thousands and thousands of dreams that come true for what’s learned on this field: how to practice, how to win, how to lose, and then learn from it to win again. All those life’s lessons start here and are learned here.”
Sartell, MNfox9.com

Town Ball Tour: In-town rivalry game between Sartell Stone Poneys vs. Sartell Muskies

SARTELL, Minn. (FOX 9) - This week’s FOX 9 Town Ball Tour stopped in Sartell for an in-town rivalry game between the Sartell Muskies and the Sartell Stone Poneys. Both teams call St. Cloud Orthopedics Field home. The ballpark, built in 1981, was originally named "Muskie Field" because it was built by players on the Muskies, who also raised the money for it. It was renamed "St. Cloud Orthopedics Field" following a large donation by St. Cloud Orthopedics.
Coon Rapids, MNfox9.com

4th of July: Where to watch fireworks in the Twin Cities

(FOX 9) - After most cities canceled their fireworks shows last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this Fourth of July is going to look a little more normal. Most cities across the Twin Cities metro are bringing back their Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks displays this year. Here’s a quick rundown.