Town Ball Tour: Priest key to bringing town ball to St. Patrick

The long-awaited Little League complex is now open and Whitestown couldn’t be more excited. “To quote a line not from the best sports movie ever made … but in the top five – ‘If you build it, they will come,’ and we’ve got some cornfield still around here, and I just can’t wait to see families come out of it, and come out to this field, and make their dreams come true,” Governor Eric Holcomb said last Saturday when the Little League Central Region headquarters facility opened to the public. “This is going to not just be a dream come true, there’s going to be thousands and thousands of dreams that come true for what’s learned on this field: how to practice, how to win, how to lose, and then learn from it to win again. All those life’s lessons start here and are learned here.”