There's nothing better than a freshly baked loaf of bread — the warmth, the aroma, and the amazing flavors are truly enjoyable anytime of day. Even the simplest types of bread, like sourdough or multigrain, are delicious on their own, but bread is even better with a little extra oomph. Thanks to recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn's fruit bread recipe, it's never been easier to enjoy bakery-level quality right in the comfort of your own home.