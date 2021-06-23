Cancel
A hawkish Fed drives stronger USD, weaker scandies

Cover picture for the articleAs expected, the economic recovery in the developed countries has continued since our last update, as the COVID-19 situation is improving (due to vaccines and warmer weather), mass vaccination continues and restrictions are eased gradually. The most important event since last month was the hawkish shift from the Fed. The Federal Reserve now signals two rate hikes in 2023 and seven out of 18 policymakers expect a hike already next year. Simultaneously, the Fed is now openly discussing when to start QE tapering (the bond-buying pace is USD120bn per month currently). The Fed still thinks the higher inflation is transitory so the biggest change, in our view, is that the Fed now expects a stronger labor market recovery, especially when the temporarily higher unemployment benefits expire (no later than early September). US yields and the USD both moved higher, as de facto no one had expected such a major policy shift already now. We think the meeting marked the beginning of the end of the Fed’s very accommodative policy.

