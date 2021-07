Arturas Karnisovas must have accidentally walked under a ladder or two back on March 25th. When the organization traded two first-round picks, Wendell Carter Jr., and Otto Porter for Nikola Vucevic (and Al-Farouq Aminu), they had their sights set on on the playoffs. And, hell, so did we. A versatile offensive big man who doubles as one of the league’s better screeners felt like a match made in heaven for first-time All-Star Zach LaVine. And while it still should prove successful, it has already taken longer than expected for that success to show itself.