Raffle raising money for Boys & Girls Club of Moody County

MOODY COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Staff at the Boys & Girls Club of Moody County is holding a raffle to raise money for the organization. Whoever wins the raffle will get a shed. Caitlyn Christy, the director of special events and marketing, said the shed can be used as a “she” shed, a playhouse, or just for storage. It is 10′ x 16′ and only 500 tickets will be sold for a chance to win it. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online or by calling 605-692-3333. The drawing will be June 30th at 6:00 PM.