Will BOE follow the Fed?
The trend in GBP/USD has been sour mainly on the back of the exponential growth of new contagions related to the coronavirus Delta variant, with fears of the further easing lockdown measures. Also, the rise in dollar index post hawkish Federal Reserve policy weighed on pound. The Federal Reserve pencilled to rate hikes in 2023, which came as a surprise to the forex market. Now the focus is on tomorrow's Bank of England policy. The inflation in UK is also rising and this may trigger the BOE to turn hawkish like the US Federal Reserve. A rate hike by BOE seems unlikely for this year and the next, the interest rates will stay unchanged as will other policy measures, should policymakers hint something different, a strong pound reaction could be expected.www.fxstreet.com